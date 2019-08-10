Man pleads guilty in triple homicide case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man charged in a triple homicide from Thanksgiving 2018 pleaded guilty today.

According to the plea agreement, Kameron Joyner has plead guilty to three counts of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder. The agreement comes during the week before his trial was set to begin.

Sentencing is set to take place in September. All three Murder charges carry a 50 year sentence, and the Attempted Murder charges carry 25 year sentences. According to the agreement, all 200 years will be served consecutive to each other.

The last part of the agreement says that a sixth charge, Criminal Recklessness, will be dropped at Joyner’s sentencing.

