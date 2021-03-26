Man locks himself in warehouse to raise money so girlfriend can compete in Power Soccer World Cup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is locking himself in a warehouse to help raise money for his girlfriend to compete at the Power Soccer World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Lucas Labas

Power soccer is an adaptive sport for people who use a power wheelchair for every day mobility.

Lexi Heer was selected as a member of Team USA before the pandemic hit.

“For many people with disabilities, particularly chair users and people with more severe disabilities, the pandemic has kind of disabled all of us. And people with disabilities have struggled with isolation their entire life. So, doing this kind of elevating my level of isolation to raise awareness to allow someone to reach their dreams and accomplish their goals,” said Luke Labas. “It’s really timely and I hope it can raise awareness for adaptive sports and raise enough money to help her reach her goals.”

Lexi Heer (Photo courtesy of Lucas Labas)

Labas is locking himself in the warehouse until the $15 thousand is raised or noon on Sunday. The money will help Heer with the funds over the next two years which culminates with the World Cup.

A GoFundMe* has been set up so individuals or groups can donate to the fundraiser.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.