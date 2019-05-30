Man linked to killing captured; community cheers

A man suspected to be involved in a fatal shooting at Chapel Oaks apartments has been charged.

Leon Lumpkin, 26, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and two counts of armed robbery.

Lumpkin was apprehended around 10:30 a.m. Friday along Greene and Smith streets in the Villages of Hanna apartment complex. He’d broken into an apartment and a resident called to report the break-in, Fort Wayne Police said.

On the scene, police said they made contact with Lumpkin in the apartment and after about 45 minutes, he came out and surrendered.

When police took him into custody, police spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena said residents gathered around cheered.

“It was good that the community was on our side on this one,” said Rosales-Scatena.

“I’m glad they stuck with it, and they didn’t give up, and they did it in a respectful manner,” says Guy Falkner, a nearby neighbor.

The next door neighbor says she was out walking her grandson when the incident happened, but her son was still inside.

“They immediately let me know what was going on, they told me they would take care of my son, they would make sure that he was okay, and that kind of settle me down…very proud of the Fort Wayne Police Department. Thank you guys, I love you, you did excellent,” Chassandra Jones, who lives next door to the townhouse police say Lumpkin broke into.

The arrest came a day after police were at the apartment complex the first time looking for Lumpkin. He was wanted in relation to a shooting early Thursday at the Chapel Oaks apartment complex. Arrianna Henderson, 20, a young mother, was killed in the situation.

On Thursday, officers thought Lumpkin was barricaded in a second-story apartment at the Villages of Hanna, but it was eventually learned that he’d escaped.

At that time, police made a plea for the public’s help to find him, calling him “armed and dangerous.”

“We’ve got an individual that, if responsible for the death of a young mother, it was an act that was cold-blooded and for no good reason,” said police spokesman Michael Joyner. “We’ve got a young lady, a young mother, that is deceased, so yeah, we want this person.

“I think if ever there was a case where the public’s help was genuinely needed and wanted, we’re making that plea right now. He took the life of a young mother in what might have been a robbery attempt. She was unarmed. It doesn’t get any more horrific than that.”

Recent court documents also revealed he is suspected to be involved another incident with his girlfriend earlier May 30 where a woman was beaten and robbed at gunpoint. His next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 6.