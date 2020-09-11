Man knocked unconscious in DeKalb County crash

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department investigates a crash at the intersection of SR 3 and CR 68 on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police say a man was knocked unconscious following a crash in southwest DeKalb County Friday afternoon.

They responded to reports of a t-bone crash at the intersection of State Road 3 and County Road 68, southeast of Laotto and Country Heritage Winery around 3:30 p.m.

Initial reports were that one of the drivers was unconscious in a vehicle. He was eventually transported to an area hospital in fair condition. The other driver involved was not injured.

Investigators said a Jeep Cherokee was turning from northbound SR 3 onto westbound CR 68. While turning, the vehicle crashed into the rear driver side of a Chevy Equinox.

The southbound lanes of the intersection were closed for approximately 30 minutes, but have since reopened.

The Indiana State Police, Laotto Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb and an off-duty Ligonier Officer assisted at the scene.