DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) — A Hicksville man was killed Sunday evening when a mower he was riding on rolled into a pond on his property.

Police and medics were called around 7:20 p.m. to a property at 1021 Spencerville Road in Hicksville.

According to a Defiance County Sheriff’s Office report, 54-year-old Dayle E. Sather was operating a mower along a pond on the property when it rolled into a pond. Sather was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released.