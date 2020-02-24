Man killed in Steuben County motorcycle crash

CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WANE) – Authorities in Steuben County are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened shortly after 6:30 Sunday night near the intersection of County Roads 700 N and 925 E, in rural Clear Lake Township.

Responding emergency crews found 48-year-old Kenneth Byrd of Fremont partly under a 2000 Honda motorcycle. They were able to free him and begin treatment, but Byrd died at the scene.

According to investigators, it appears Byrd was traveling south on 925 E at a high rate of speed. For an unknown reason, he traveled off the west side of the road, hit a wooden post, brush, and then a large stack of firewood.

Byrd was not wearing a helmet at the time. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.