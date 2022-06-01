FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old city man shot in the chest this past Saturday night is Fort Wayne’s latest homicide victim.

Tyshawn Eaton was broutht into Lutheran’s Downtown Hospital by another person or people shortly after shots were fired in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue just before midnight Saturday, according to an Allen County Coroner’s release.

Due to his condition, he was taken to Lutheran Hospital on Jefferson Boulevard where he later died, the coroner said.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Eaton’s killing is Allen County’s 10th homicide this year.

Investigators placed the shooting somewhere in the 300 block of Rudisill Boulevard, according to the coroner and previous police media releases.

Neighbors in that area reported hearing rapid gunfire Saturday night, and one woman likened the blasts to that of fireworks. Investigators have not released any suspect description in the killing, but are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.