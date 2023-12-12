FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Sherman Blvd. and Margaret Ave. on the northwest side of the city.

According to Fort Wayne police, an officer was inside a Speedway gas station nearby when a man entered the store with an apparent gunshot wound. The officer provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and took the victim to a hospital. When they got there, a doctor pronounced the man dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates there was a disturbance at a nearby residence that led to gunfire. It appears the victim ran from the scene to the gas station for help.

Officers are searching the neighborhood and reviewing surveillance video. Detectives are interviewing several potential witnesses.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity along with the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.