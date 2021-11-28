Man killed in shooting at Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is dead after being shot at the Centennial Townhomes early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Old Decatur Road after a shooting was reported by several witnesses. There, police found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and Crime Scene Technicians are processing the scene in an effort to obtain additional details. A person of interest is also being interviewed, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” App.