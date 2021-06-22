Man killed in Saturday crash on Paulding Rd ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed following a two vehicle crash on Paulding Road Saturday evening.

The man has been identified as Tabryn Leroyce Armour, 19, of Fort Wayne. The coroner’s office said he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The cause of death has been determined to be multiple blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle crash and the manner of death is accident.

Officers report that Armour was turning onto Paulding Road from a side access roadway when his vehicle crashed with another vehicle traveling eastbound at a “very high rate of speed.” Armour was ejected from his vehicle. Citizens in the area stopped to help him while they waited for emergency services.

The driver of the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.