Man killed in house fire ID'd

Fire crews work to put out a house fire at 10428 Muldoon Road on Friday, April 12, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A man who perished in a house fire south of Fort Wayne just after midnight early Friday has been identified.

Multiple fire departments were called around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning to a home at 10428 Muldoon Road, off Ferguson Road just east of Fort Wayne International Airport. Crews from Southwest Allen County Fire Department, Poe Fire Department, and Air National Guard all responded.

When they arrived, they found a home at the end of a long driveway fully engulfed in flames, with fire coming from the windows and roof. The home collapsed shortly after crews got on scene, officials said.

Firefighters sprayed the blaze from the ground using hoses. Water had to be supplied by tanker trucks because of the home's location.

It took about a half hour to get the fire under control.

The body of Daniel L. McLaughlin, 74, was found around 7:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner's Office said McLaughlin died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation and his death was ruled an accident.

A dog was also killed in the fire. A woman was able to escape before crews arrived.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Arson Specialized Team of Allen County, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.