Man killed in Grabill rollover crash on Thursday ID’d

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — A man killed in a crash in Grabill on Thursday has been identified.

Police and medics were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 13500 block of Antwerp Road, a little over a mile south of Grabill, on a report of a single vehicle rollover crash there.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Benjamin A. Brandenberger, 23, from Grabill was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy found Brandenberger died of blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has not released details on the crash.