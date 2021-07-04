Man killed in firework incident at Huntington County property

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hartford City man was killed early Sunday after he was struck by a firework at a Huntington County property.

Police and medics were called around 12:20 a.m. Sunday to a home at 0965 W. CR 700 South in Salamonie Township, northwest of Warren, on a report of a fireworks incident there. Crews arrived to find a victim suffering from a wound to the abdomen.

A report from the Huntington County Coroner’s Office said life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man ultimately died of his injuries.

An investigation found a mortar shell exploded in a tube, which blew the tube apart. Shrapnel struck 41-year-old Steven E. Sims.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the extent of injuries, the coroner’s office said. Toxicology results are pending.

No other information was released.