Man killed in downtown crash ID’d by coroner’s office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man that was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the the 300 Block of West Washington Boulevard on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Robert Allen Koenig Jr., 38, of Fort Wayne.

Robert Allen Koenig Jr. was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway, striking a tree. Koenig was

pronounced deceased at the scene by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority. His cause of death is Multiple Blunt Force Injuries due to Motor Vehicle Crash, the coroner’s office said. The Manner of Death is Pending Investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County

Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.