Man killed in crash near Woodburn ID’d

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash just north of Woodburn earlier this month has died.

The crash happened Nov. 5 at the intersection of S.R. 101 and Maumee Center Road.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that one of the drivers – 74-year-old David A. Hartmann of Woodburn – died of multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the crash. The death was ruled accidental.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has not released details on the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss