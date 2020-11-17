Man killed in crash near Woodburn ID’d

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash just north of Woodburn earlier this month has died.

The crash happened Nov. 5 at the intersection of S.R. 101 and Maumee Center Road.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that one of the drivers – 74-year-old David A. Hartmann of Woodburn – died of multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the crash. The death was ruled accidental.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has not released details on the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.