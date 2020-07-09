Man killed at Fort Wayne motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting at a motel.

It happened at 11:00 Wednesday night at the Coliseum Inn, 1020 North Coliseum Boulevard.

A witness reported a man had been shot inside one of the rooms. Responding officers found the victim, with an apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators are interviewing guests at the motel and reviewing surveillance video. Witnesses have been transported to police headquarters for interviews. Detectives hope to have information on a suspect once those interviews are complete.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.