Man killed after being hit by grain wagon on Mercer County farm

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Mercer County man was killed Thursday morning after he was struck by a grain wagon on his farm.

Police and medics were called just after 9 a.m. to a property at 7107 Indian Trail Road in Maria Stein, 13 miles east of Fort Recovery, on a report of a farm accident.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Brian Dahlinghaus was struck with a grain wagon. First responders were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead.

No other information was released. The sheriff’s office said the accident remains under investigation.