NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Delbert Carl, or “Del”, Allen, 76, passed away on Monday from complications related to injuries he sustained when he was working at a New Haven home that burst into flames in February. A family member confirmed the news to WANE 15.

Allen was working as a plumber in the house when it exploded. He was badly burned, especially on his back and on his right hand and forearm.

His obituary and memorial service details can be found here.