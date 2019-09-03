Man injured in Garrett shooting, police looking for suspects

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Police are looking for two suspects, after a shooting in Garrett late Monday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East Keyser Street. According to investigators, a man was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been cooperating with police.

Officers are looking for two suspects who fled on foot. They’re described as white men, one 6-feet tall with a military-style haircut, the other with shaggy hair. Investigators will attempt to check surveillance cameras from nearby businesses Tuesday to learn more about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garrett Police Department at (260) 357-5151.