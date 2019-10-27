Man injured in Blackford County ORV accident

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A man is being treated at the hospital after being involved in an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident early Sunday morning in Blackford County.

Indiana Conservation Officers say Todd P. Clancy, 56, of Fairmount, was operating a Polaris Ranger side-by-side vehicle around 3:30 a.m., when it rolled over in field outside of Hartfort City.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Clancy was seriously injured in the accident and was transported by a family member to IU Health Blackford Hospital. He then was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he was being treated for severe neck and back injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident and DNR says Clancy was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public to not ride ORVs while impaired and to wear protective equipment.