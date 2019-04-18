Man in serious condition after late night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting late Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called to the 4500 block of Kenilworth Street around 11:00 p.m. after officers in the area heard 15-20 gunshots. According to FWPD Spokesman Jason Anthony, the officers found a shooting victim inside a home after a family member flagged down police.

Investigators believe the shooting happened outside, but the victim made his way back inside the residence before police arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to Anthony, two men dressed in black approached a man and entered the home. The men are being investigated as suspects and have not been found.

The incident is under investigation.