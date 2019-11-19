Man in custody after shots fired call near Northside Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was taken into custody by the Fort Wayne Police Department early Tuesday following a shots fired investigation.

Around 1:20 a.m. police responded to the 900 block of Charlotte Avenue on a report of shots fired. A person had called 911 saying someone was repeatedly firing a gun at a nearby residence.

When officers arrived in the area, they noticed the sound of gunfire. According to a spokesperson with the FWPD, responding officers saw a man exit the home on Charlotte Ave. briefly. He eventually went back inside and continued firing a weapon.

Dispatch attempted to communicate with the subject via telephone and he hung up on them.

That’s when officials called in the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Crisis Response and Emergency Services Teams. Both teams set up a staging area at Heartland Church, near Vance and Kentucky Avenues.

Scene at the staging area at Heartland Church of Fort Wayne.

Drones were used by law enforcement officials to make contact with the subject.

One man was taken into custody without incident, effectively ending the CRT/SRT situation. It’s unclear what charges, if any, he may face.

Several surrounding roads were closed during the investigation, including State Boulevard, Kentucky, Vance and Parnell Avenues.