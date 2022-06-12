FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on the city’s south side early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 8300 Block of Bridgeway Lane in reference to an unknown problem. Officers were told a man was calling in and was having a hard time breathing. That man told 911 that he was bleeding. Officers say they were told the man could have been stabbed.

Arriving, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with Non-Life Threatening Injuries. Emergency Room Physicians downgraded his condition to critical injuries.

Officers on scene received a description of a possible suspect, and found someone matching that description not far from the scene shortly after.

The suspect is being interviewed by Detectives. This incident is still under investigation.