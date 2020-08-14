Man in critical condition after W. Rudisill Shooting

Fort Wayne police investigate a shooting Thursday night in the 300 blk. of W. Rudisill Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of W. Rudisill Boulevard that left a man in critical condition.

It happened shortly before 10:30 Thursday night. Responding officers found the victim outside a home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition. Doctors later determined his injuries were life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting started with some kind of disturbance in the upper unit of a home split into two residences. Police are interviewing witnesses.