Man in critical condition after suspected battery on Gaywood Dr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are looking for answers after a possible battery that has left a man in critical condition.

According to a press release, around 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4900 block of Gaywood Drive on reports of an unresponsive male. As they arrived on the scene, they found an adult male unconscious. He was transported to the hospital and initially listed with non-life-threatening injuries. However, after receiving additional medical treatment, the victim was downgraded to life-threatening condition.

Police believe the man was battered prior to the officers’ arrival. They are looking for possible witnesses who may know details about what happened or who is responsible. Anyone with related information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.