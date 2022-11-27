FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on South Park Dr. that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave. and Senate Ave. They found a man in the 4400 block of South Park Dr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.

Several witnesses have been identified and are cooperating with investigators. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP, or use the free P3 Tips app.