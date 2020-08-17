Man in critical condition after shooting outside downtown Rally’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside the Rally’s at 320 W. Jefferson Boulevard.

Fort Wayne police responded around 1:15 Monday morning, after witnesses reported someone had been shot in the restaurant parking lot.

Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital in serious condition. When they arrived, doctors determined the man’s injuries were life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicates there was a disturbance between customers in the Rally’s parking lot before the shooting. None of the employees were injured. The restaurant was closed while crime scene technicians processed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.