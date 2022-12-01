FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on Brooklyn Ave. that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, a man called 911 and claimed another man attacked him. The caller said he shot the man in self defense.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Brooklyn and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.

The man who called 911 remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.