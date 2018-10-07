Man in critical condition after rear-ending parked car

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - One man is in critical condition after hitting a parked car on Chadwick Drive Sunday morning.

Police were called to the crash at 7200 block of Chadwick around 9:40 a.m. When they arrived they saw a car had hit the rear of a parked pick-up truck.

Officials say the car was traveling south on Chadwick when it crashed into the back of a truck that was parked on the curb.

Officers had to break a side window of the car to get fire crews and paramedics access to the driver who was unresponsive. There was no one inside the pick-up truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition and was later downgraded to critical.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the crash.