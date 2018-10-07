Local News

Man in critical condition after rear-ending parked car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - One man is in critical condition after hitting a parked car on Chadwick Drive Sunday morning.

 

Police were called to the crash at 7200 block of Chadwick around 9:40 a.m. When they arrived they saw a car had hit the rear of a parked pick-up truck.

 

Officials say the car was traveling south on Chadwick when it crashed into the back of a truck that was parked on the curb. 

 

Officers had to break a side window of the car to get fire crews and paramedics access to the driver who was unresponsive. There was no one inside the pick-up truck. 

 

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition and was later downgraded to critical. 

 

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the crash. 

 

 

