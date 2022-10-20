FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near their location. Additional officers responded to the area to search for the source of the shots. Shortly afterwards, multiple people called 911 to report a victim in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive.

Officers arrived found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics provided medical attention before transporting him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators and crime scene technicians documented the scene to try to determine what led to the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Team and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.