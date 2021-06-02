Man in critical condition after battery

by: WANE Staff Reports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit in the head with a bat Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Leesburg Road.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition. Doctors later downgraded his injuries to critical.

Investigators believe the suspect is an adult male, who is still at large. No description is available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

