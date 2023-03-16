FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man who died in a fire at the Edsall House Apartments in downtown Fort Wayne has been identified.

The victim was identified as 76-year-old Terry Lynn Neat of Fort Wayne, the Allen County coroner said Thursday.

The senior living community on Berry Street caught fire Saturday around 7:40 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said the flames were contained to one room on the first floor, where the man was found. One other resident of an adjacent apartment was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause and manner of death are still pending, the coroner said. The incident is still under investigation.