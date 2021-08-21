Man hurt when backhoe overturns at DeKalb County property

(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hamilton man was hurt Saturday afternoon when he lost control of a backhoe he was operating and it overturned.

Police and medics were called around 3:15 p.m. to a property in the 900 block of C.R. 61.

According to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Ronald Getts was operating a backhoe along the roadway. Getts turned into his driveway and lost control of the backhoe, the report said.

The backhoe went off the north side of the driveway and down a steep embankment and overturned, the report said.

Getts suffered a possible broken left arm and complained of head pain, the report said.

