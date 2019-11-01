Man hurt in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hurt in a single vehicle crash northwest of Butler Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. at County Roads 61 and 22. According to deputies, Andrew Rhymer, 31 of Fremont, was traveling south on 61 and failed to negotiate a curve. His 2007 Chevrolet Equinox went off the road and rolled multiple times, before coming to a stop on the driver’s side in a field.

No other vehicles were involved. Investigators say the Equinox is totaled.

Rhymer complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. Details of his condition have not been released.