Man hospitalized with serious injuries after one-car crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT COUNTY – A Willshire man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after losing control of his car, crashing into a culvert and being thrown from the car.

Sunday around 12:49 a.m., troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on State Route 49 near Piqua Road in Van Wert County on the border of Indiana and Ohio.

38-year-old Justin Taylor of Willshire was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S10 northbound on State Route 49 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Taylor was thrown from the vehicle. 

Taylor was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

The Van Wert Post was assisted by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Wren Fire and EMS and Delpha Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

