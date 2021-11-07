Man hospitalized with serious injuries after one-car crash in Van Wert County

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

VAN WERT COUNTY – A Willshire man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after losing control of his car, crashing into a culvert and being thrown from the car.

Sunday around 12:49 a.m., troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on State Route 49 near Piqua Road in Van Wert County on the border of Indiana and Ohio.

38-year-old Justin Taylor of Willshire was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S10 northbound on State Route 49 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Taylor was thrown from the vehicle.

Taylor was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

The Van Wert Post was assisted by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Wren Fire and EMS and Delpha Towing. The crash remains under investigation.