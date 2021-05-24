Man hospitalized in serious condition after shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in the hospital in serious condition after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen Monday evening.

At approximately 8:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Decatur Road on reports of a disturbance, according to the police activity log.

While en route the officers report that they were informed that someone had a gunshot wound. Responding officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to officers at the scene, the man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.