FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.

The man barricaded himself inside of a residence in the 3400 block of E. State Blvd. around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. According to Fort Wayne police, it was believed that he was armed with a knife.

The Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team (EST) were called to the scene to help get the man out of the house. Police say “by the nature of their jobs, these teams are equipped with extra tools that allow for communication, breaching, etc. that regular patrol units do not have access to.”

After the man still refused to come out, surrounding residences were evacuated as negotiations continued. The EST officers eventually deployed a chemical agent into the home but the man still refused to exit.

Then around 10:15 p.m. the EST officers made entry into the apartment and took the man into custody. He was immediately taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.