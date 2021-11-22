Man hospitalized following shooting at southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A shooting at a southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex has sent a man to the hospital Monday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to Waterloo Gardens in the the 5900 block of Bunt Drive on reports of a shooting.

Police at the scene said that a man has been taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

It is unclear how long police will be in the area. K9 officers are on the scene.

