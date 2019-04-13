Man hospitalized after truck attempted illegal U-turn

(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A man was hospitalized after a crash in DeKalb County on Friday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, a Ford pickup truck and a Chevrolet pickup truck were both going north on I-69, just south of Auburn, when the Ford truck attempted an illegal U-turn.

The Chevrolet, driven by 58-year-old Donald Wiseman of Huntertown, then swerved to try and miss the Ford, but hit the back passenger side of the truck.

Wiseman's vehicle then ran off the road and stopped in a cable barrier. He was pinned inside and had to be extracted from his truck by the Auburn Fire Department. Wiseman was taken to the hospital with a leg fracture and injuries to his abdomen. Two passengers in his vehicle were treated and released on scene.

The driver of the Ford, 61-year-old Bonnie McCann of Vanceburg, Kentucky, was not hurt.

Both trucks were totaled.