Man hospitalized after police find him in middle of street with multiple apparent gunshot wounds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in the hospital after police find him in the middle of the street with multiple apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the corner of Alexander and Mc Kee Streets on reports of a shooting, according to the police activity log.

Responding officers report finding an adult man in the middle of Mc Kee Street with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition, officers report.

Mc Kee Street was blocked off from Alexander Street to Abbott Street during the investigation but has since reopened.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing.