Man hospitalized after motorcycle crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 70-year-old man was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon according to the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Department.

Authorities responded to an unidentified stretch of County Road 64 around 2:45 p.m. after reports of the crash. There they found Gerald Capehart II, 70, suffering from minor bleeding, contusions and shoulder pain. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Capehart was traveling eastbound when a dog ran onto the road and into the motorcycle’s path. The motorcycle then struck the dog and overturned, ejecting Capehart. They said Capehart was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Department were Concord Fire Rescue, Parkview DeKalb EMS, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.