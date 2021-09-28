Man hospitalized after crashing into ‘road closed’ sign in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – An Ohio man is in the hospital after he crashed into a “road closed” sign Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m., emergency crews were sent to S.R. 8 on reports of a crash.

Responding DeKalb County deputies report that a 2013 Ford Escape, driven by Shawn Breen of Hicksville, Ohio, was traveling west on S.R. 8 when the SUV hit a road closed sign. Breen told the deputes that he did not see the sign before the crash.

Breen was taken to an area hospital with cuts to his left arm, officials said.