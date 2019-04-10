Man hit while walking down Kosciusko County road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A car struck a man walking in the road along CR 300 E in Kosciusko County Wednesday, April 10.

KOSCIUSKO CO., Ind. (WANE) - One person is hurt after a car hit a pedestrian in Kosciusko County Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash on CR 300 E south of Defreese Road, near Dewart Lake at 1:30 p.m. Investigators said Nathan Nibert was driving south on CR 300 E as two men were walking south on the west side of the road, in the path of the car.

Nibert struck James Roder, who was walking on the road. Roder was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with chest injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.