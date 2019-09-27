Man hit on I-69 while chasing a ball succumbs to injuries

Fort Wayne Police investigate along northbound Interstate 69 after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The man hit by an SUV on I-69 Wednesday afternoon has died, the Allen County Coroner released Friday.

36-year-old Marcus Clopton of Fort Wayne was hit around 2:50 pm near mile marker 312 in the northbound lanes of the interstate. The coroner said he died at 12:41 a.m. Thursday from blunt force injuries from the crash.

Fort Wayne police said Clopton was “chasing a ball” across the interstate when he was hit by the SUV. Officers had previously received reports about a “suspicious person” bouncing a basketball on the interstate just before the incident, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police told WANE 15 on Wednesday. Clopton’s death is the 29th fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County this year.

Police and prosecutors are still investigating the crash.

