HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed early Friday in Hicksville.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on the CSX tracks east of Casebeer-Miller Road, just west of the village.

Police arrived to find the body of a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are working to determine why the man was on the tracks at the time.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information to further the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (419) 784-1155 or Hicksville Police at (419) 542-6661.