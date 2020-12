BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man at a steel manufacturing plant Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to Heitman Steel just after 3 p.m. in reference to a man who was pinned between two rolls of steel.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel, the press release said. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

