Man found dead in vehicle at campground

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was found dead in a vehicle at the Jellystone Campgrounds Thursday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the Jellystone Campground for an unresponsive person in a vehicle near Ridinger Lake, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer. Responding crews found the body of Joshua Handy, 33, of Garrett inside a 1999 Jeep Cherokee.

Handy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing but is not believed to be suspicious.

Handy was the subject of a missing person investigation conducted by the Garrett Police Department, the sheriff’s office said.