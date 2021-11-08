Man found dead in southwest Fort Wayne home; death called ‘suspicious’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating the death of a man found in a southwest-side home Monday.

Medics and police were called around 1 p.m. to the home in the 3600 block of Turf Lane on a “problem unknown,” according to the police activity log.

Inside the home, a man was found down. Medics pronounced him deceased.

Police investigate a death on Turf Lane on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

According to Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb, there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death. He did not explain what those circumstances were.

“All death investigations, per department protocol are investigated as homicides, until proven otherwise. This is done to preserve evidence, in case a crime is uncovered. Detectives, Medics, and the Coroner made the scene to assist in the investigation. The identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Coroner’s Office,” the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

The home was surrounded by crime scene tape.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to figure out if something criminal happened at this home.