FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was found dead after a house fire in Waynedale Thursday.

Fire crews were called just after 1 p.m. to the 7000 block of Bradbury Avenue, off Lower Huntington Road, on a report of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find thick black smoke coming from the front door. Crews entered to home and extinguished the fire.

At that point, a search team went through the home and found a man deceased in the living room, in the southwest corner of the home, a fire official said.

It’s not known if the man died as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.