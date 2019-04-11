Friends ID shooting victim as barbershop owner, 'Champ' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Police are still looking for answers after a man was killed in a shooting on Lake Avenue Tuesday evening.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called to the intersection of North Anthony Boulevard and Lake Avenue around 6:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in front of a barbershop on the 1700 block of Lake Ave.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 46-year-old Michael Eugene LoVett Jr. of Fort Wayne died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

A man who said he's a friend of LoVett Jr. identified him as the owner of the barbershop.

Judah White told WANE 15 he stopped by the barbershop daily to talk to the man known as "Champ." White said he and the community will feel the loss.

"He was a stand-up dude," White said. "He believed in his community. Everything he did, he did for his daughters and his son."

Wednesday, multiple people stopped by the barbershop to mourn and honor their friend. One person left a candle on the sidewalk with the word "Champ" written on it.

White said he is on edge waiting for developments in the case.

Police have not provided any suspect information or said if any arrests have been made.

Witnesses told investigators there were multiple gun shots and they saw several subjects running from the area after the shooting.

Detectives were attempting to locate any possible businesses or homes nearby with surveillance cameras that could possibly assist them in their investigation.

If you can assist the investigation, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.